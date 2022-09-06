PSG, Puyol: “It’s not too late for Messi to return to Barça”

Lionel Messi would be welcome at Barcelona if he wants to end his career with the Camp Nou club, claims Carles Puyol.

Lionel Messi left Barca a year ago and signed a two-year contract with PSG. However, president Joan Laporta and coach Xavi have maintained they would be happy to bring the 35-year-old back to the club, and his former team-mate Puyol is the latest Barcelona man to want that scenario to happen.

“Leo will always be welcome at Barca”

‘It’s not too late for a return of Leo Messi’, he told reporters present for a charity paddle tournament. “He has one year left on his contract and a lot can happen during that time. It depends on Xavi and Leo, but he will always be welcome at Barca.” Messi’s contract at PSG will run out at the end of the season and his time with the French club hasn’t completely gone to plan. He and his team-mate Neymar were often mocked by the team’s fans last season after they were knocked out of the Champions League.

However, Messi and PSG have made a strong start to the season and are seen as contenders for victory in European competition. The seven-time Ballon d’Or has scored three times in Ligue 1 since the start of the season, and has also provided five assists. Messi and his team-mates will kick off their Champions League campaign this week by taking on Serie A side Juventus in the group stage opener on Tuesday.

Besides the Lionel Messi case, Carles Puyol spoke about the title race in La Liga and is confident for Barça : “I think Barça have the best team in La Liga, better than Madrid. Real Madrid and Barça are going to fight for La Liga until the end. I remember the championships that were decided on 90 points, this is going to be one of them. Real Madrid have a competitive gene in the Champions League, and that always makes them one of the favorites. At Barca, with the squad we have, we should also be favourites.”

The former captain of FC Barcelona is happy with the turn of events at his club. Barça is back on the front of the stage and the appointment of Xavi on the bench of the Catalan club last November has a lot to do with it: “The board have done a great job with the summer plans and the new signings. Now it’s up to Xavi and the players to show they have what it takes to fight for everything.”

“I hope everyone will be united. Whether it’s Xavi, the players or the fans, we all have to go in the same direction. In complicated times, I hope you (the press) don’t show opinions that cause internal debates We must listen to everyone and work together“, concluded Carles Puyol.