PSG / RCL – The Parisian group with important returns
PSG receives RC Lens tonight (21 hours, Canal Plus Offset) at the Parc des Princes as part of the 34th day of Ligue 1. Against the 7th in the championship, the Rouge & Bleu can win the title of champion of France in the event of a victory or a draw. For this meeting, Mauricio Pochettino can count on the return of a number of his captains.
Very fit in his last matches with PSG (6 goals, 1 assist), Neymar is back after serving a one-match suspension against Angers. Lionel Messi (inflammation of the left Achilles tendon), Marco Verratti (contusion and effusion of the left knee) and Presnel Kimpembe (right knee) are also back. Despite these returns, the Argentinian coach decided to appeal again to titis whose Xavi Simons and El Chadaille Bitshiabu.
The PSG group
- Guardians (4): Keylor Navas, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alexandre Letellier, Lucas Lavallée
- Defenders (8): Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Nuno Mendes, El Chadaille Bitshiabu
- Environments (8): Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum, Idrissa Gueye, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, Xavi Simons, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera
- Attackers (4): Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Angel Di Maria, Leo Messi
Reminder of the PSG medical point
- Mauro Icardi is in treatment for a lesion of the right quadriceps, his recovery with the group is evaluated between 2 and 3 weeks.
- Abdou Diallo will resume collective training next week following an injury to the adductors and pain in his right knee.
- Julian Draxler returned to running after his knee arthroscopy for meniscal regularization.
- Leandro Paredes continues his rehabilitation after the surgical management of his pubalgia.