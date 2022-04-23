PSG / RCL – The Parisian group with important returns

PSG receives RC Lens tonight (21 hours, Canal Plus Offset) at the Parc des Princes as part of the 34th day of Ligue 1. Against the 7th in the championship, the Rouge & Bleu can win the title of champion of France in the event of a victory or a draw. For this meeting, Mauricio Pochettino can count on the return of a number of his captains.

Very fit in his last matches with PSG (6 goals, 1 assist), Neymar is back after serving a one-match suspension against Angers. Lionel Messi (inflammation of the left Achilles tendon), Marco Verratti (contusion and effusion of the left knee) and Presnel Kimpembe (right knee) are also back. Despite these returns, the Argentinian coach decided to appeal again to titis whose Xavi Simons and El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

The PSG group

(8): Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum, Idrissa Gueye, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, Xavi Simons, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera Attackers (4): Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Angel Di Maria, Leo Messi

Reminder of the PSG medical point