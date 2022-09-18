PSG ready to extend Lionel Messi if his level does not drop
Paris Saint-Germain is already thinking about the future of its Argentine striker at the end of the contract next summer but who still has an optional year that can be activated in his contract.
PSG are already thinking about the future. According to information from The Team, the capital club looked into the case of Lionel Messi. As a reminder, the 35-year-old Argentinian international is still under contract until 2023 with Paris Saint-Germain but has an optional year that can be activated in his contract if both parties agree to continue the adventure.
The Ile-de-France club would not be opposed to a possible two-year extension but imposes only one condition in this new contract: that the level of the Pulga does not drop.
A case that does not only apply to Lionel Messi. The Paris leaders would also like to impose the same condition on other executives for a two-year contract extension as well. Marquinhos, Verratti, Kimpembe and Ramos are concerned.
always according to The Team, negotiations are well advanced in the case of the first two cities. For Presnel Kimpembe, Luis Campos is still in discussions with the French defender. One thing is certain, Paris is already preparing for the future.
