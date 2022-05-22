PSG ready to part ways with Neymar
Following the extension of Kylian Mbappé, the Qatari Emir would like to separate from Neymar Jr in the coming weeks. The Brazilian international would no longer be in the odor of sanctity on the side of Paris Saint-Germain according to the Parisian.
The changes in the Parisian team would quietly take place. Paris Saint-Germain should make a new decision after Kylian Mbappé’s surprise extension. The Parisian announces that PSG has decided to separate from Neymar Jr. The Brazilian international would no longer be in the odor of sanctity on the side of the Qatari Emir. From now on, his departure would be widely acclaimed by the team of the Capital.
As always, a huge concern arises. The captain of the Seleção receives an exorbitant salary in Paris. It’s hard to see him lowering his monthly check even a little in order to leave Ligue 1. At present, only one team seems in a financial and sporting position to afford the new unloved Parisian: Newcastle.
The Magpies would still be looking for a figurehead for their Premier League flight plan. Recently acquired by Saudi Arabia, the British club represents a real opportunity for the continuation of Ney’s career. No offer has yet arrived and Nasser al-Khelaïfi knows that it will take time to arrive. Three months of transfer window and reconstruction are barely beginning.