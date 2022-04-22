PSG, Real Madrid – Mercato: Mbappé, this is the big news this Friday at Paris SG!

At the end of the contract with the PSG next June, Kylian Mbappé (23) has not yet made up his mind about his future, even though many media based in Spain continue to claim that the native of Bondy would indeed have chosen to join Karim Benzema at Real Madrid during the offseason.

If Paris SG disappointed this season by being eliminated in the knockout stages of the Champions League, but also of the Coupe de France, despite the big transfer window which had been achieved by QSI last summer (Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Georginio Wijnaldum), Kylian Mbappe meanwhile achieved an exceptional 2021/2022 financial year with a total of 33 goals and 22 assists with PSG, in all competitions, under the orders of Mauricio Pochettino.

But shortly after the very clear victory of the Paris Saint Germain on the lawn of Stade Raymond Kopa against Angers SCO (0-3), during the 33rd day of Ligue 1, a big transfer window information fell concerning the young striker of the French team on the side of the Parisian club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi…

While the real Madrid still seems confident about his chances on this case, The Chiringuito has indeed relayed videos posted by both KM7’s mother and brother on social networks (Fayza Lamari and Ethan Mbappe), who are both currently in… Doha! What to shake Florentino Pérez and the Meringues?

The Spanish media then revealed that the player’s lawyer and father will also be traveling to Qatar in the coming hours.. New XXL extension proposal from QSI in sight for the French international striker? To be continued…

