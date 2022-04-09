PSG: Real Madrid still haunts Lionel Messi! He can’t leave on such a failure

Arriving at Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the season, Lionel Messi’s first months in France were mixed to say the least. If the Argentinian is already announced on the departure and that a return to Barcelona is evoked by various rumors, the future of the Pulga seems to be well in the capital.

Under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2023, Lionel Messi should honor his contract until the end. Sports journalist Florent Torchut gave his feelings on the future of the PSG star and he sees him staying at the club next season for one and only reason. “He will stay because he does not want to leave on failure. He will insist. I think that the next 2-3 months without challenges will allow him to better find his place. Did the whistles affect Messi? Yes, but at the same time, he understood them. It didn’t make him happy, necessarily, but he knows he has to do better, especially in terms of statistics.” confided Torchut in Le Figaro.

Since the start of the season, the former Camp Nou darling has played almost 27 games in all competitions for 8 goals and 11 assists. He could start this evening against Clermont on behalf of the 31st day of Ligue 1.