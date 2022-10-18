PSG reign supreme in Ligue 1

PSG and its supporters had a very good weekend. After three consecutive draws, the capital club won the Classico against OM (1-0) and widened the gap at the top of the championship. And this season, the Parisians reign supreme in the various rankings.

the PSG was one of the big winners of the 11th day of Ligue 1. After the draw result of FC Lorient against the Reims Stadium (0-0), the reigning French champions won in the 103rd Clasico of history thanks to a realization of Neymar Jr. A result that allows the Rouge & Bleu (1st, 29 pts) to take a four-point lead over the hake, dolphins, and to relegate Olympique de Marseille (4th, 23 pts) to six units. A very nice operation for the Parisian club which continues its series of invincibility. Especially the PSG almost unchallenged in the French championship this season.

Top scorer, best assist, best attack, clean sheet

Indeed, the PSG has the best attack in the championship with 29 goals in 11 matches, ahead of the Rennais Stadium (23), the LOSCthe FC Lorient and the Montpellier Herault (21). With a 6th clean sheet in the last 7 matches of League 1 and one Gigio Donnarumma in top form, the capital club also leads the ranking of the best defenses in L1 (5 goals conceded) ahead of RC Lens and Marseille Olympics (8).

Moreover, thanks to a burning attacking trio – Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr – the first places in the rankings of the best scorer and passer of League 1 are occupied by Parisians. Author of the only achievement of the Rouge & Bleu against OM, Neymar Jr scored his 9th league goal and is level with Lille, jonathan david. On his side, Kylian Mbappe is third with 8 achievements. Already successful in this area last season, Lionel Messi ranks first in the ranking of the best passers in League 1 (7 assists) tied with his teammate, Neymar Jr.

Still undefeated this season, the PSG has 9 wins and 2 draws in the league. If he only occupies 4th place in the number of points taken in Princes Park (13 pts out of a possible 15), the Parisian club has one game less at home than the other members of the top 5. On the other hand, Christophe Galtier’s team is the best formation out of its bases with 16 points taken out of a possible 18 .

best attack

Paris Saint Germain (29) Rennes Stadium (23) FC Lorient (21) LOSC (21) Montpellier HSC (21)

Best defense

Paris Saint Germain (5) Olympic Marseille (8) RC Lens (8) Rennes Stadium (11) AS Monaco (14)

Best striker

Neymar Jr (9 goals / PSG) Jonathan David (9 goals / LOSC) Kylian Mbappé (8 goals / PSG) Terem Moffi (8 goals / FC Lorient) Martin Terrier (7 goals / Stade Rennais)

Best passer

Lionel Messi (7 assists / PSG) Neymar Jr (7 assists / PSG) Caio Henrique (5 assists / AS Monaco) Maouassa casserole (4 assists / Montpellier HSC) Branco van den Boomen (4 assists / Toulouse FC)

Points taken at home

RC Lens (18 pts / 6 matches played) Stade Rennais (15 pts / 6 matches played) Olympique Lyonnais (13 pts / 6 matches played) Paris Saint-Germain (13 pts / 5 matches played) Olympique de Marseille (13 pts / 6 matches played)

Points taken away