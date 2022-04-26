PSG reissues its first jersey from 1970

After two 1990s shirts a few months ago, PSG reissued their 1970 season shirt, the first in the history of the capital club.

Failing to satisfy its supporters on the ground at this gloomy end of the season, despite the 10th French championship title won by Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and the whole gang, Paris Saint-Germain is trying to redeem itself. outside.

A historic red

Les Rouge et Bleu have reissued the first jersey in their history, dating from 1970, the year Paris SG was created. Jean Djorkaeff was the captain of a workforce which notably included Michel Prost or even Bernard Guignedoux in its ranks.

In the good memory of the first supporters of the capital club, it is indeed the red which is the majority on this historic tunic. The blue and white are only present on the sleeves, on each side, and on the collar, as well as in the logo of the time, which is very different from the current one.









© PSG.fr

While the style of the time has obviously been retained, the design has been reworked and modernized to meet the requirements of the time. The look is therefore slightly different, although it is not necessarily the most popular jersey, from a purely visual point of view, by nostalgic Ile-de-France residents.

The return of the HERITAGE range

This reissue is part of the HERITAGE range launched last January by the team chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, with the release of the reissued “Commodore” jerseys from the early 1990s. Like the latter, the 1970 jersey will be sold at the single price of 50 euros, and is already available on the site of the residents of the Parc des Princes.

“Regularly, Paris Saint-Germain will thus revisit the legend of the club, a return in time tinged with instants and pleasure to dive back into memories and share them with the new generation. […] », had at the time specified the PSG in its press release. Word kept.









© PSG.fr