PSG: Replaced, Messi makes a gesture of spite

While he was established at kick-off during this Sunday’s meeting against Monaco, Lionel Messi had a gesture of humor after being replaced. The Argentine superstar is visibly against the change that Christophe Galtier has made to him.

Author of 3 goals in four games in the French Ligue 1 this season, Lionel Messi is making a good start to the season. The former FC Barcelona player was the starter for this fourth day against AS Monaco. He even distinguished himself with a sudden strike in the 45th minute which hit the post. But being at 1-1 in the game, Christophe Galtier decided to throw fresh blood into the game. The French technician therefore decided to replace Lionel Messi with Pablo Sarabia. This outing obviously did not please the Argentine. In the footage, Messi is seen enclosing his face as he exits the pitch. He also made gestures to show his dissatisfaction with Christophe Galtier’s assistant.

Lionel Messi is used to playing every minute of the matches. The previous season, he also got angry with the then coach, Mauricio Pochettino for having replaced him in a meeting. The beginning of controversy between Christophe Galtier and Lionel Messi?