PSG risks the fool, Sergio Ramos touches the psychodrama: then Icardi arrives

Sergio Ramos’ first red card came in his third appearance with PSG: two yellow cards in four minutes in Lorient, where Icardi avoided defeat to Pochettino in recovery.

Much more was expected from Sergio Ramos when it came to Paris Saint-Germain but, so far, the purchase of the Spanish defender has not satisfied the fans or the club. The former Real Madrid defender was out for many games due to physical problems and played his first game at the end of November: he then stopped again and his second appearance came in mid-December. Until tonight, the third presence in the house of the Lorient.

Entered after the interval in place of Nuno Mendes, Sergio Ramos was sent off for the first time since he was in France after two yellow cards remedied in just four minutes: the 1986 class moved position in the center of the defense next to Marquinhos and did not affect the game much, but this double penalty risked complicating the comeback of the team even more Mauricio Pochettino.

At minute 82 came the first yellow card and only four minutes the referee gave him the second penalty that led Sergio Ramos to take yet another expulsion of his career.

Icardi “marginalized” in Paris, but the pitch says something else: at PSG there is a hidden truth

Despite playing the final minutes with ten minutes, Paris Saint-Germain managed to equalize the game with time out thanks to a goal from Mauro Icardi after Lorient had taken the lead they took the lead with a fine shot from Monconduit just before half-time.

When it seemed that the game was decided, in the recovery Hakimi showed all his quality with a spectacular play on the right and with a perfect cross he fished Maurito in the box, which saved his team from a certain defeat.

PSG continues to be the lone leaders of Ligue 1 with 46 points collected in 19 matches, the result of 14 wins, 4 draws and only one defeat. The Parisian club will return to the pitch in the new year before against Vannes for Coupe de France on 2 January 2022, and in Ligue 1 they will visit Olympique Lyon for a highly prestigious match on 9 January.