PSG: Ronaldo, Messi… Mbappé’s colossal ambitions for his future

PSG: Mbappé’s colossal ambitions for his future

Posted on September 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. by Arthur Montagne



In a long interview given in June to the Wall Street Journal, Kylian Mbappé spoke about his sporting ambitions. And unsurprisingly, the PSG striker has big goals for the future, but recalls that he has been programmed for this for many years. He is even preparing for the succession of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In 2017, the PSG did not hesitate to drop €180m to recruit Kylian Mbappé, an 18-year-old striker who had just completed only six months at the top level with theAS Monaco. But during this half season, Bondy’s crack dazzled everyone and quickly confirmed his talent with the PSGbut also with the French team by becoming world champion at only 19 years old during the Russian World Cup in 2018. But Kylian Mbappe is not satisfied as he explains in an interview with wall street journal .

“I always wanted to write my name in football history”

Indeed, the striker PSG recalls that since he was young, his ambition has been to leave a mark in the history of football: ” I always wanted people to remember my name. It was a personal ambition. I always wanted to write my name in football history. I was in the public spotlight very, very young. And I was considered very talented. So there has always been a lot of goodwill around me. People wanted to help me. I was protected, and it grew slowly, in a crescendo. I was not a star at 14 . »

“I chose this life”

And he works very hard to satisfy his dream and his ambitions. ” There are people who want to have fun and just enjoy things, and I respect that point of view. But I chose this life wanting to win and wanting to be competitive….. It’s not enough to announce ‘I want to win’ and sit on your couch every day. Every day you work on it, you increase that appetite to win in everything you do. », adds Kylian Mbappe.

“The brake pedal no longer works”