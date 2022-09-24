Football – PSG

PSG: Sampaoli’s incredible outing on Lionel Messi

Posted on September 21, 2022 at 7:10 p.m. by Hugo Chirossel



While he left OM at the beginning of last July, Jorge Sampaoli is still without a club. During an interview, he returned to the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in Marseille, but also spoke about Lionel Messi, whom he rubbed shoulders with when he was coach of Argentina between 2017 and 2018.

After a season that saw him finish second in League 1, Jorge Sampaoli decided to slam the door. A decision that surprised, but which results from dissatisfaction with the start of the transfer window of theOM.

Sampaoli pays tribute to Messi

Rather discreet in the media, he recently opened up in an interview with Sports DNA . The opportunity to discuss the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Marseilles, something he also wanted before he left. The Argentine coach also returned to his time as coach of theAlbiceleste between 2017 and 2018, the opportunity to pay a fine tribute to Lionel Messi.

“That’s why he’s a genius”