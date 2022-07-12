PSG says no to Ronaldo, offered by his agent

The capital club is no more interested than Bayern or Chelsea in the services of the 37-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or candidate for departure this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo at PSG, the rumor that makes pschitt? In recent hours, The Parisianreported that CR7 was offered to Paris Saint-Germain by his agent, Jorge Mendes. And this when we know that the 37-year-old five-time Portuguese Golden Ball is keen to leave Manchester United this summer, one year from the end of his contract and one year after his return to Old Trafford. According to ESPN , the champions of France have in any case rejected these advances. Nothing surprising knowing that Paris already has in its ranks Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr or Leo Messi as far as the offensive sector is concerned, with players like Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo) or Hugo Ekitike (Reims) announced close to the Parc des Princes. Like other media, The Parisian recalls, however, that the PSG “will do everythingto recruit Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) if the 33-year-old Polish international striker did not join Barça.

always according to ESPN, “CR7”, which is not for sale according to Mancunian coach Erik ten Hag, Bayern Munich also said no to Jorge Mendes, while we were not very receptive to Chelsea either. In the meantime, the former Real Madrid star has not been invited to United’s tour of Thailand and Australia, excused to settle personal problems. And perhaps also to better prepare for his exit… Ronaldo scored 24 goals and offered three assists last season, in 38 appearances.