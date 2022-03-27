PSG sends support to Keylor’s Costa Rica before the game against El Salvador

The paris st germain (PSG) took good care to send support on social networks to their goalkeeper Keylor Navaswho this day with Costa Rica will go in search of victory against The Savior at the Cuscatlán stadium with the aim of continuing to depend on themselves to qualify for Qatar 2022.

PSG put: “Come on, Costa Ricans! Keylor Navas’ Costa Rica visits El Salvador and looks for another victory to continue dreaming of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.”

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas was the player most sought after by fans upon his arrival in El Salvador. After his victory against Canada, “La Sele” seeks to continue in fourth place in the octagonal to secure his ticket to the playoffs.

ARRIVAL OF KEYLOR NAVAS TO EL SALVADOR




