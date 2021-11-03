PSG, Sergio Ramos’ grain breaks out

PSG, when Sergio Ramos returns

A problem for the PSG: when is Sergio Ramos back? The defender was the victim of a calf injury and has to deal with a bad knee; not the best way to start his new adventure with the French club, after refusing the annual extension proposed by Real Madrid. From Spain there are rumors of a possible return to the field at the end of November, PSG’s hope is that Ramos will be able to play by 22 December, before the winter break; if this were not the case, the company would seriously consider terminating the contract.