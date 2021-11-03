PSG, Sergio Ramos’ grain breaks out
At PSG, Sergio Ramos is in trouble. In fact, one of the great market hits of the French club risks being a resounding flop: the defender has not yet debuted with his new team due to the physical problems that are tormenting him and which could even jeopardize his stay in Paris. In the worst case scenario, the contract could be terminated between PSG and Sergio Ramos: at that point Leonardo would end up on the grid, guilty of having granted a very high salary (10.5 million euros net per season) to a player who is physically worn out.
PSG, when Sergio Ramos returns
A problem for the PSG: when is Sergio Ramos back? The defender was the victim of a calf injury and has to deal with a bad knee; not the best way to start his new adventure with the French club, after refusing the annual extension proposed by Real Madrid. From Spain there are rumors of a possible return to the field at the end of November, PSG’s hope is that Ramos will be able to play by 22 December, before the winter break; if this were not the case, the company would seriously consider terminating the contract.
Sergio Ramos case, does Leonardo pay?
Leonardo could pay the Sergio Ramos case. The PSG manager has focused on the Spanish defender and his international experience: the goal is to win the Champions League and Leonardo is convinced that Sergio Ramos can give the French team a big hand. However, the engagement granted to a player in a clear waning phase has sparked controversy: the position of Leonardo, who wanted Sergio Ramos to arrive, could be less solid than in the past.