PSG staff “flabbergasted” by Messi

Lionel Messi surprises with his attitude at Camp des Loges since the start of the current season.

PSG signs a very convincing start to the season and Lionel Messi has a lot to do with its excellent performance. The Argentinian has once again become the clinical and decisive player that we knew in Barcelona, ​​with already 4 goals scored and 6 assists offered (in 7 matches played). The Pulga is completely transformed and it is not only its performance on the ground which testifies to this renewal.

Messi focused on his goals

In everyday life, the seven-time Ballon d’Or is also much more radiant than during his first season in the French capital. To believe The Parisian, the staff of the French champions is pleasantly surprised by what the star has been showing for a few months. In training, he shines. And in the locker room, he is constantly smiling. Even with the club’s employees, his attitude would have become warmer. He would take “infinite care” to greet each of them every morning, and sometimes offers autographed shirts to people he meets without even being asked.

Messi is once again a happy player. And he is also a conscientious footballer. The former Barcelona man has also reportedly made it clear that he won’t interfere in any ego wars as he wants to stay focused on personal and collective goals. We have also seen him in the background during the history of penaltygate, opposing his two attacking friends Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. The goal he has set himself is to achieve the best season possible, because it may be his last Europe. In addition, there is the World Cup in November. An event that he is determined to compete in the best possible conditions.