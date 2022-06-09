PSG star Lionel Messi becomes an actor in a series

A clue on the rest of his career? We no longer present the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. Icon in Catalonia, freshly arrived in Paris during the summer of 2021. The PSG player spent a mixed first season on the banks of the Seine. If he still has a year left on his contract (plus an optional year) with PSG, Messi may already be working on his conversion.

The post-football that all players his age (35) are beginning to envision. Maybe it will be on camera.

“It really surprised us all, not only his human quality, but also his acting”

Lionel Messi has taken a break from his rich football career. The PSG striker played a few scenes in the Argentinian series “Los Protectores” (The Protectors).

Colombian actor Andrés Parra, best known for playing notorious drug dealer Pablo Escobar in the series El Patrón del Mal, has been full of praise for the budding actor.

He will make an appearance during season 2 which will be broadcast on the Star+ channel. Filming recently wrapped between Buenos Aires and Paris. A video (in Spanish) behind the scenes of the filming in a building in the French capital has also been unveiled by the channel. We see Messi in action in a Parisian building.