PSG | Streaming: how to watch the game live

Another big chunk stands in the way of Paris Saint-Germain. Eager to win the cup with big ears since the arrival of QSI in 2011, the Rouge et Bleu seem more equipped than ever to achieve their dream. For that, it will first be necessary to leave the group stage of this Champions League, in which the men of Christophe Galtier will precisely face Benfica, in Lisbon, this Wednesday on behalf of the 3rd day of C1.

After defeating Juventus (2-1) to launch their campaign ideally, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr & co left Israel with the three points of victory at the expense of Maccabi Haifa (3-1), despite a boiling Sammy Ofer stadium. On paper, the SLB certainly remains less frightening than Juve, but on the ground, the reality is quite different and Paris SG will have to be wary of the leader of La Liga Portugal, still undefeated this season (7 wins and 1 draw in the league). , 2 wins in two matches in C1).

The Israelis failed to shake the Lisbon people on their land (0-2 defeat at the Estádio da Luz), while the partners of Paul Pogba or Angel Di Maria broke their teeth against Benfica in Torino (1-2). David Neres, João Mário, Rafa, Gonçalo Ramos, Nicolas Otamendi and above all a certain Julian Draxler, a former PSG player for 6 years, have been enjoying the past few weeks under the leadership of Roger Schmidt, whose excellent work has not gone unnoticed in Europe. 23 goals scored, 4 conceded: such is Benfica’s prolific record in 10 games played.

Let the Parisian fans be reassured, the club of the capital, which has not yet experienced defeat since the start of the 2022-2023 season, has solid arguments. Especially in attack, where the MNM (Messi-Neymar-Mbappé) displays a sparkling form. The Argentinian and the Frenchman scored again to ensure the success of PSG against Nice (2-1) on Saturday in Ligue 1, when the Brazilian still achieved a very good performance. The 3-4-3 set up by Christophe Galtier, who will have the chance to have an almost complete squad, with the exception of Renato Sanches (adductor) and Presnel Kimpembe (hamstrings), has worked wonders since the start of the year (10 wins and 1 draw, 33 goals scored and only 5 conceded in 11 matches in all competitions).

