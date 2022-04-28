PSG surprises and sets a starting price for Brazilian Neymar

2022-04-27

In it PSG They are already thinking about the next season and the first job that the French club’s board of directors has is to clean it up.

The revolution in paris st germain is imminent and this Wednesday they confirm that Neymar he was placed on the transfer player list.

The PSG has already put a price on Neymarwho came to the French team for 222 million euros, thus becoming the most expensive signing in history.

According to Sky Sportsthe Brazilian could leave the French capital for an amount not less than 90 million euros.

If an offer that exceeds this figure arrives, Al Khelaïfi, owner of the PSGwill be willing to negotiate the exit of Neymar.

Recently, Neymar assured ESPN after winning the French League, that his plans are to continue in the PSG and he addressed the fans to explain that they were going to “get tired of whistling” because he has “three more years left on his contract” and he intends to fulfill them.

According to L’Équipe, along with Neymar there are other stars that will not continue in the PSGamong them appears Draxler, Kurzawa, Paredes, Di María and Kehrer.