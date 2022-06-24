PSG tackle Seko Fofana to strengthen their midfield — Foot11.com

PSG wants to strengthen its midfield at all costs and would have targeted Seko Fofana, author of an incredible season with RC Lens. The Mbappé clan would have validated this choice. More

Many reinforcements expected

It is a transfer window which promises to be very agitated on the side of PSG this summer. Indeed, with the myriad of changes hoped for by the Parisian board, Luis Campos will not be unemployed, far from it. The Lusitanian decision-maker is, in fact, on all fronts. In defense, the priority is called Milan Skriniar. As for the midfield, several tracks emerge, including the one leading to Seko Fofana.

RC Lens gives the price for Seko Fofana. (Icon Sports)

It should be official in the next few days, Vitinha will be PSG’s first recruit this summer. Despite some delays in recent days, the Portuguese nugget should indeed sign a five-season lease with the capital club. Not satisfied, Luis Campos would like to offer two other midfielders to his future coach, Christophe Galtier. Thus, the Renato Sanches track would be well under way. Finally, the third suitable man could be called Seko Fofana. Author of a high-flying season with RC Lens, the native of Paris is particularly coveted this summer.

It’s accelerating for Seko Fofana

Moreover, the Sang et Or know it very well since they have set its price at around 35 million euros. This day is the newspaper The Team who makes a point on this file. According to this source, PSG would have concretely entered into negotiations with its Lensois counterpart to try to attract the man to 38 Ligue 1 matches in 2021-2022. Tracked by Newcastle and Arsenal, the main interested party would however be very receptive to the red and blue project.

For its part, PSG sees in Seko Fofana the ideal player to complete its midfield. Versatile, technical, physical and endowed with a strong character, he could do a world of good in this sector. An official approach which has not yet resulted in a concrete proposal, but there is no doubt that it will soon arrive if the discussions intensify. The Team concludes by explaining that the hypothetical coming of Seko Fofana to Paris has already been validated by Kylian Mbappé himself, as well as his father. Something to tip the balance significantly?