PSG: Tackled by Lionel Messi, Real Madrid responds curtly

Asked about the defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Lionel Messi had addressed a tackle to the merengue club. During his last press conference, Dani Carvajal was asked about the exit of the Pulga. And the Real Madrid defender wanted to send a clear message to number 30 of PSG.

Last season the PSG got knocked out by real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, and this, at the end of a new improbable scenario. Asked about this disillusion lately, Lionel Messi tackled the club led by Carlo Ancelotti. “The goal is clear to everyone. PSG have wanted to win the Champions League for a long time. It is a very difficult competition to win because it is not always won by the best team. It is always played on small details, the slightest error leaves you on the floor, but we are preparing for these moments, to be up to the task when they arrive. said the striker PSG during an interview TUDN .

“When you’ve won five Champions Leagues in the last nine years…”

At the same time, Xavi conveyed a similar message about the success of the real Madrid in Champions League : “The Champions League is more difficult than La Liga. The best does not always win. You have to be ready at just the right time” judged the coach of the FC Barcelona.

“Luck is out of order”

Present at a press conference this Tuesday afternoon, Dani Carvajal was questioned about xavi. The opportunity for him to clarify things with the coach of the FC Barcelona, but also with Lionel Messi. “(Xavi says LaLiga is fairer than the Champions League) Opinions are subjective. I think when you’ve won five Champions Leagues in the last nine years, luck is out of the question.” said the defender of the Real Madrid, before adding another layer.

“We were the best at key moments”