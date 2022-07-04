PSG: The 5 times the soap opera Neymar set the transfer window on fire

From his arrival in Europe at FC Barcelona in the summer of 2013, Neymar has been a sensation in sport, marketing, but also on the transfer market. Indeed, before the Brazilian made the choice to commit to Barça, he was linked to Real Madrid. And although he plays at PSG, where he no longer seems to be wanted now, Neymar has continued to be linked to Real Madrid and FC Barcelona thereafter.

2017: Leaving the shadow of Messi and the XXL transfer to PSG for €222m

March 8, 2017 is an undeniably unmissable date in the history of the PSG in the Champions League. After upgrading the FC Barcelona of Lionel Messiof Luis suarez and of Neymar in the round of 16 going to the Parc des Princes a few weeks earlier (4-0), the men ofUnai Emery lost heavily 6 goals to 1 at Camp Nou on March 8 in question due in particular to a large Neymar, unleashed in front of the Catalan supporters. Thanks to a sumptuous eccentric free kick and a penalty, Neymar played a big role in the success of heart rate Barcelona. Nevertheless, in the Iberian press, there were only for Lionel Messi. Enough to allow certain observers to affirm that the desires of elsewhere to Neymar and above all to come out of the shadow of Messi really took shape at that time. In August 2017, Neymar left the heart rate Barcelona for the PSG at the end of an intense soap opera which spread over several days which found its outcome via the payment of the release clause set at €222m in…

Read the full article for free on le10sport.com