PSG: the boss of the TGV criticizes the plane trip to Nantes for Parisians

He directly challenged the club on Twitter. The director of TGV-Intercités Alain Krakovitch scolded the Paris Saint-Germain team on Sunday for having used the plane for its trip to Nantes on Friday while the SNCF offers an offer adapted to the needs of the club, he assures.

“Paris-Nantes is in less than two hours by TGV, I am renewing our proposal for a TGV offer adapted to your specific needs, for our common interests: safety, speed, services and eco-mobility”, he said. he suggested in a tweet in reaction to a video of Italian midfielder Marco Verratti on the PSG plane posted on social media.

Paris-Nantes is less than 2 hours by @TGVINOUI. @PSG_insideI re-re-renew our offer proposal #TGV adapted to your specific needs, for our common interests: security, speed, services and eco mobility 🌎 🙂 https://t.co/FJCW6M7Mwe — Alain Krakovitch (@alainkrakovitch) September 4, 2022

Friday evening, PSG went to win 3-0 on the lawn of FC Nantes and made the round trip, as they do almost every time, by plane. Last season, the Belgian newspaper Le Soir saw “a knife stroke in the planet” the decision of the Parisian club to fly to Bruges for a Champions League group match.

The boss of the TGV has thus made his contribution to the debate on the use of the plane, and in particular that of private jets which has recently raged within the French political class. Some on the left and among environmentalists strongly wish to frame it because of the carbon impact of such a mode of transport.