PSG: the CUP has nothing against Neymar and Messi

Between Paris Saint-Germain and some of its groups of supporters, like Collectif Ultras Paris, the point of no return has obviously been reached this season. Between whistles against the stars of the Ile-de-France or boycott of the Clasico against Olympique de Marseille, the fans of the Rouge et Bleu are making their anger heard by various means. However, the various attacks made against certain players like Neymar or Lionel Messi are not “personal”, according to Romain Mabille, the president of the CUP.

“I think it’s not personal against the players, but rather for what they represent. This club piles up stars with big salaries on the pitch and it works more or less well. Example with Neymar, we can see that on the pitch, he doesn’t give back what we give him. We watch Brazil’s matches, and when we see what he’s doing in Paris, well, it’s frustrating. The Neymar we have in Paris is not the real Neymar!”, explained the leader of the Parisian ultras, during an interview with France Bleu radio. A welcome update.

Read 28.891 times – by Alexis Goudlijian on 04/16/2022 at 7:36 p.m.



