PSG: The enormous confidence of Marquinhos on Messi

Posted on October 2, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. by Dan Marciano



In great shape since the start of the season, Lionel Messi has confirmed his good feelings at the moment. Scorer against OGC Nice this Saturday evening (2-1), the Argentinian international is now unanimous in the locker room, thanks in particular to his good performances. Captain of PSG, Marquinhos praised his match in the mixed zone.

Lionel Messi is back. The Argentinian international confirmed his good mood at the moment by scoring a nice free kick during the match againstOGC Nice this Saturday (2-1). In great shape in the jersey of PSG, Messi received praise from Marquinhosits captain.

“It’s important to have players like Messi”

In the mixed zone, Marquinhos heaped praise on Lionel Messi. ” It’s important to have players like Messi capable of unblocking the situation with a free kick. It did us good. We see the quality of the players we have. The match was difficult, we take the points. We had difficulty finding spaces to score. Sometimes a free kick, a corner is very important.” he confided in remarks reported by Paris Fans.

