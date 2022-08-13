Football – PSG

PSG: The funny anecdote of Mbappé on Messi

Posted on August 13, 2022 at 1:10 p.m.



While the list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2022 was announced this Friday evening, we can find Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema or Sadio Mané, but not Lionel Messi. In the columns of France Football, Kylian Mbappé also dropped a funny little anecdote about Lionel Messi at the time of the last Ballon d’Or ceremony.

A last absence dating back to 2005

The non-appointment of Lionel Messi to Golden Ball 2022 caused a sensation. The player of PSG was always present in the list until then. The last time it was not there was in 2005.

“He was super nervous as he went to collect his seventh trophy”