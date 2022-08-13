PSG: The funny anecdote of Mbappé on Messi
While the list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2022 was announced this Friday evening, we can find Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema or Sadio Mané, but not Lionel Messi. In the columns of France Football, Kylian Mbappé also dropped a funny little anecdote about Lionel Messi at the time of the last Ballon d’Or ceremony.
A last absence dating back to 2005
The non-appointment of Lionel Messi to Golden Ball 2022 caused a sensation. The player of PSG was always present in the list until then. The last time it was not there was in 2005.
“He was super nervous as he went to collect his seventh trophy”
During an interview with France Soccer, Kylian Mbappe confided Lionel Messi and the Ballon d’Or. The opportunity for the player PSG to tell an anecdote: “Have I ever talked about the Ballon d’Or with Messi? Yes, the morning of the last ceremony. He was super nervous as he went to collect his seventh trophy a few hours later. One would think he was used to it and that he was quiet before such an evening. But not him. Maybe he was thinking about what he was going to say, how he was going to lift his trophy. I said to him: “But it is not possible! Me, after six victories, I come with a cigar to the evening.” It proves that he has kept this child’s soul and that the approach of such a discount still excites him. He is not jaded”.