PSG: the group to face Lille, with Mbappé and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain published this Saturday its group to play the meeting of the third day of Ligue 1 against Lille.

Author of a cannon start to the season with two victories in two games, PSG moves this Sunday on the lawn of Lille on the occasion of the third day of the French championship. A meeting a priori affordable for the Parisians, who will try to continue. But it will still be necessary to be wary of Lille who will try to seek a result in front of their public.

On the eve of this meeting, Christophe Galtier, the PSG coach, unveiled a group of 21 players. The new recruits Hugo Ekitike, Vitinha, Renato Sanches or Nordi Mukiele are present. Just like Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi who will once again start in attack. On the other hand, Keylor Navas is absent due to lower back pain.

The PSG group

Sergio Rico, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alexandre Letellier, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Abdou Diallo, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Pablo Sarabia, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Hugo Ekitike.

The Parisian group for the trip to Lille 📋🔴🔵#LOSCPSG — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) August 20, 2022

