PSG: The improbable outing on Lionel Messi before the World Cup
Lionel Messi seems to have regained his best level at the start of the season with PSG, as has his attacking partner Neymar. Enough to allow Sergio Agüero and the Argentine people to believe in a victory in the Albiceleste World Cup. And given his statement on Twitch to Nicolas Otamendi, Agüero doesn’t want to take any risks for Messi.
In 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018, Lionel Messi has always worn the colors ofAlbiceleste in the World Cup. Not once the living legend of heart rate Barcelona and the current striker PSG has not missed this planetary meeting since his first steps in the professional world in 2004 at Barca. From the height of his 35 years, the World Cup in Qatar next November could well be the last appearance of Messi with Argentina in the World Cup.
This season, Messi finally shows his true face at PSG
And given Lionel Messi’s performances at the start of the season with the PSGhe who delivered two assists for three goals scored in three Ligue 1 games, La Pulga could potentially play the leading roles with theAlbiceleste in Qatar next fall.
“Otamendi don’t hurt Leo otherwise I’ll kill you, the World Cup is coming! »
Sergio Aguero is well aware of this. Retired since the end of 2021 due to his cardiac arrhythmia, El Kun intends to encourage his friend Lionel Messi and the entire Argentine selection at the World Cup. Hot on the heels of Thursday’s Champions League draw, which saw the PSG pull the Benfica Lisbon among others, Aguero has warned Nicholas Otamendi. Argentinian defender Benfica was invited by the legend of Manchester Citynot to hurt the captain of theAlbiceleste on Twitch. “PSG fired Benfica… Otamendi don’t hurt Leo otherwise I’ll kill you, the World Cup is coming! ». The message got through.