Football – PSG

PSG: The improbable outing on Lionel Messi before the World Cup

Posted on August 26, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau



Lionel Messi seems to have regained his best level at the start of the season with PSG, as has his attacking partner Neymar. Enough to allow Sergio Agüero and the Argentine people to believe in a victory in the Albiceleste World Cup. And given his statement on Twitch to Nicolas Otamendi, Agüero doesn’t want to take any risks for Messi.

In 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018, Lionel Messi has always worn the colors of Albiceleste in the World Cup. Not once the living legend of heart rate Barcelona and the current striker PSG has not missed this planetary meeting since his first steps in the professional world in 2004 at Barca . From the height of his 35 years, the World Cup in Qatar next November could well be the last appearance of Messi with Argentina in the World Cup.

This season, Messi finally shows his true face at PSG

And given Lionel Messi’s performances at the start of the season with the PSGhe who delivered two assists for three goals scored in three Ligue 1 games, La Pulga could potentially play the leading roles with the Albiceleste in Qatar next fall.

PSG: Galtier challenges Neymar and throws him an XXL challenge https://t.co/SoiRkLpQdO pic.twitter.com/QIggR9YQNP — le10sport (@le10sport) August 26, 2022

“Otamendi don’t hurt Leo otherwise I’ll kill you, the World Cup is coming! »