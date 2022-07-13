PSG: The improbable punchline of a deputy on Lionel Messi

Football – PSG

Posted on July 13, 2022 at 7:10 p.m. by Baptiste Lefilliatre

Arriving at Paris Saint-Germain almost a year ago, Lionel Messi never spoke French during last season. A non-mastery of the language of Molière which earned him a small tackle from Sandrine Rousseau, NUPES deputy in the National Assembly.

In August 2021, Lionel Messi landed to everyone’s surprise at the Paris Saint Germain. While he should extend with the FC Barcelona, the Catalans couldn’t renew the six-time Ballon d’Or deal due to financial problems. It is therefore under the jersey of the capital club that Messi played the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Mercato: PSG, Barcelona … Robert Lewandowski’s farewell already scheduled? https://t.co/4cPYSUg0nk pic.twitter.com/5sNSMhOQqk — le10sport (@le10sport) July 13, 2022

Messi doesn’t speak French?

A season in which Messi was as timid on the pitch (11 goals in 34 games played) as in the mixed zone. Indeed, despite a year spent in France, the striker has not made the slightest public statement in French. An astonishing situation which did not fail to react to… the National Assembly.

MP tackles Messi