PSG: The improbable punchline of a deputy on Lionel Messi
Football – PSG
Arriving at Paris Saint-Germain almost a year ago, Lionel Messi never spoke French during last season. A non-mastery of the language of Molière which earned him a small tackle from Sandrine Rousseau, NUPES deputy in the National Assembly.
In August 2021, Lionel Messi landed to everyone’s surprise at the Paris Saint Germain. While he should extend with the FC Barcelona, the Catalans couldn’t renew the six-time Ballon d’Or deal due to financial problems. It is therefore under the jersey of the capital club that Messi played the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Mercato: PSG, Barcelona … Robert Lewandowski’s farewell already scheduled? https://t.co/4cPYSUg0nk pic.twitter.com/5sNSMhOQqk
— le10sport (@le10sport) July 13, 2022
Messi doesn’t speak French?
A season in which Messi was as timid on the pitch (11 goals in 34 games played) as in the mixed zone. Indeed, despite a year spent in France, the striker has not made the slightest public statement in French. An astonishing situation which did not fail to react to… the National Assembly.
MP tackles Messi
Indeed, at the Palais Bourbon, a government project is under discussion: to condition the issuance of a residence permit to a foreigner on mastering a minimum level of French. In response to this project, Sandrine RousseauMP for NUPES, wrote on her account Twitter : “Aspen Lionel Messi”. A way to gently make fun of the scorer albicelesteof which we are still awaiting the first words spoken in the language of Molière.
Related Articles
- PSG: Neymar, Messi … Adil Rami’s huge punchline
- Mercato Mercato – PSG: Donnarumma, Navas … New confirmation on the choice of Galtier