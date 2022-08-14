PSG: The incredible story of Lionel Messi and the Ballon d’Or

Football – PSG

PSG: The incredible story of Messi and the Ballon d’Or

The 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2022 have therefore been revealed and this list does not fail to make people react. And it’s a name that is on everyone’s lips: Lionel Messi. Indeed, at 35, the 35-year-old simply hasn’t been shortlisted for the most prestigious of personal honours. However, between Lionel Messi and the Ballon d’Or, it is a very great love story that has now lasted for very long years.

7 titles, a record

Inevitably, when we talk about Lionel Messi and the Ballon d’Or, we cannot forget his 7 victories. It is also a record today: the Argentinian is the player to have won this distinction the most. The second is Cristiano Ronaldowith 5 Ballon d’Or. For Messi, you have to go back to 2009 to witness the first coronation. Moreover, at the time player of the FC Barcelonahe had chained 4 triumphs, then winning the 2010, 2011 and 2012 editions. Lionel Messi win the Ballon d’Or. A trophy that he has also lifted during the last two editions, namely in 2019 and 2021, last year, while the Ballon d’Or 2020 had not been awarded due to the health context.

” Seven Ballon d’Or, it’s impressive. I am very happy, very happy to be in Paris and to fight for all the titles. I had a good year at Barca. We couldn’t win the league or the Champions League, but it was a good year and we won the Cup. The Copa America was very important for me to win this trophy. I have always won individual titles with Barça and to do so now with PSG is very special and makes me proud to be the first player in the history of PSG to win the Ballon d’Or. “, explained moreover Lionel Messi after his 7th Ballon d’Or.

6 times on the podium

And when Lionel Messi don’t win the Ballon d’Or, he is almost always on the podium of this one. Indeed, in total, the Argentinian will have finished 6 times in the top 3, including 5 times in 2nd place. In 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, Messi thus finished second, each time behind Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2007, it was in 3rd place that number 30 of the PSG had ranked. At that time, the Portuguese had finished 2nd and that’s kakathe Brazilian attacking midfielder, who was awarded the Ballon d’Or.

Always present since 2006

On the other hand, during the 2018 edition of the Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi was not in the top 3. In this year of the World Cup during which theArgentina had been eliminated in the round of 16 against the France, La Pulga had then paid the price. However, she was ranked 5th in this Ballon d’Or. In 2006, Lionel Messi then celebrated its grand premiere in the ranking of the Ballon d’Or. And that year, the Argentinian was still ranked in 20th place.