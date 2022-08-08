PSG: The Messi clan releases its truths about the Galtier revolution

Football – PSG

The Messi clan releases its truths on the Galtier revolution

Posted on August 8, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. by Dan Marciano



Sharp after a few days of vacation, Lionel Messi started his second season at PSG in the best possible way by scoring a double against Clermont last Saturday (4-1). As confirmed by those around him, the Argentinian international is physically fit and ready to fight on the pitch. An important year for the player, who will also play his last World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s final season didn’t live up to expectations. Recruited by PSG to allow him to perform in Champions Leaguethe Argentinian international had missed out on his round of 16 against real Madrid last March. His casual attitude had been pointed out by Parisian supporters, who had not hesitated to whistle him in recent months. upset, Messi would have redoubled his efforts during his vacation to get to the top at the start.

Mercato: The real Lionel Messi has finally arrived at PSG https://t.co/FHO6Bge1tI pic.twitter.com/KaWZTkfeTT — le10sport (@le10sport) August 7, 2022

According to those around him, Messi is 100%

As confirmed by the entourage of Lionel Messi near RMC Sports, the player is sharp. He would like to bounce back and silence the critics on his level of play. A first response was made on the field of Clermont last Saturday. The star slammed a double, including a goal scored after an acrobatic return, which went around the planet.

Messi enjoys his new role behind Neymar and Mbappé

Whether Messi is so enthusiastic, he also owes it to Christophe Galtier. The former star of FC Barcelona gets along well with the successor of Mauricio Pochettino, who does not hesitate to give him more freedom in the field. Placed in “ free electron ” behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the 3-4-1-2 concocted by Galtier, Lionel Messi enjoys his new role at PSG as confirmed RMC Sports.

“When Leo smiles, the team smiles too”