PSG: the Messi duo

Authors of a cannon start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi and Neymar impress. The two South Americans, friends in life, seem to regain their luster, as was the case in the past at FC Barcelona. Icon Sport Plus

Messi-Neymar, the connection is good

Last summer, Neymar was somewhat ahead of Paris Saint-Germain on the arrival of Leo Messi. Happy as all to share the lawns with his friend, the Brazilian had to take his troubles patiently last season. Between the various absences of the Argentinian and the long injury of the Brazilian, the two men have only been able to evolve very little together.

But this season is different. The two men were able to take part in the Parisian physical preparation from the start, and already feel in great shape. Evidenced by their demonstration against FC Nantes during the Champions Trophy, and especially their exhibition on the lawn of Clermont during the big victory of the Parisians. A double and an assist for Messi, a goal and two assists for Neymar. But it is also the connection between the two men which is a pleasure to see and which portends great evenings for PSG and its supporters.

MNM like MSN?

The performances of the two players are reminiscent of those achieved a few years earlier under the colors of FC Barcelona. Systematically in search of each other, they had – with Luis Suarez – found an alchemy on the ground without precedent. At PSG, she seems to be coming back little by little, after a first season of adaptation for Messi.

Leo Messi and Neymar, finally their year at PSG? Sports icon

We will also have to see how Kylian Mbappé will position and behave. The Frenchman, suspended and then injured for the first two meetings, could not take part in the Parisian festival. But when he returns, he too will want a piece of the cake. The number 7 of PSG, star number 1 in the hierarchy of the club, will attract more balloons and will undoubtedly show less altruism than Suarez, for example, at the time of the MSN. The MNM will certainly revolve around Mbappé instead, but the return to form of Neymar and Messi can only be good news for Christophe Galtier and his men.