PSG: the new record targeted by Lionel Messi

Winner of the Champions trophy with PSG last Sunday, Lionel Messi is only 3 trophies away from becoming the most successful player in the history of football. A record held so far by Dani Alvès with 43 titles.

Already considered the best footballer in history, Lionel Messi continues to write his legend. This Sunday, the Pulga won the Trophée des Champions with PSG (4-0 victory against Nantes) thus winning the 41st title of their career. The Argentinian virtuoso is now only two trophies away from equaling the absolute record held by Dani Alves, who has 43 trophies.

And the former captain of FC Barcelona shouldn’t have too much trouble overtaking his former teammate. With the workforce of PSG, the Argentinian could lift a new league title in Ligue 1 this season, not to mention the two national cups for which the Parisians leave largely favorites. In addition, the club from the capital imposes itself each season as a favorite in the Champions League, even if they have experienced several disappointments in recent years.

Finally, with one of the best national squads in the world, Argentina is logically one of the favorites for the next World Cup scheduled in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022. The only title missing from Messi’s career, who will give everything to win it, during what will probably be his last World Cup. In summary, with a few more years ahead of him, the Pulga should become the most successful player in the history of the sport.

