PSG: the Parisian group for the shock against OM with Messi and Mbappé

PSG hosts Olympique de Marseille this Sunday (7:45 p.m. GMT+1), as part of the 11th day of Ligue 1. Coach Christophe Galtier has just published his list of players selected for this classic.

Ligue 1 is in the spotlight this Sunday with a duel at the top between PSG and OM. A match scheduled at the Parc des Princes, counting for the 11th day of the championship. At the top of the standings, the Parisians are only a small point ahead of their runner-up, who has maintained a fairly impressive dynamic since the start of the current financial year.

And more, the reigning French champions have not won a victory since the reception of Nice (2-1) in early October. Christophe Galtier’s men are indeed on three draws in all competitions during these last three outings. A finding that weakens the French giant, less flashy since the return of the international truce.

The shock against the Phocaeans is therefore the perfect opportunity for the current leader of Ligue 1 to return to success. And as if all the chances were met for the Parisians, coach Christophe Galtier can count on Lionel Messi for this confrontation.

Absent against Reims (0-0) and Benfica Lisbon (1-1) in the Champions League, due to calf discomfort, the Argentine striker is back in the group. The 35-year-old player normally trained with the collective on Friday and should even be aligned against the Marseillais.

His teammate Kylian Mbappé is also summoned for this reception. Despite his extra-sporting problems with the Parisian club where he is announced to be leaving this winter, tired of the promises not kept by his leaders who would have created several fake accounts on social networks to criticize him, and his repositioning on the ground, in pivot according to him, the French player remains one of the first choices of his trainer who checked his name in his list of summoned.

A chance that Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes will not have. Injured in the hamstrings, the two players are excluded from the group just like Sergio Ramos who is serving a two-game suspension for his rude remarks against the referee during the draw against Reims (0-0) in the league.

