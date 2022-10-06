Football – PSG

PSG: The very big secret of Lionel Messi

Published on October 6, 2022 at 11:00 p.m.



After a difficult first season with PSG, Lionel Messi has made a resounding comeback. Sparkling on the lawn of Benfica Lisbon, the Argentinian international confirmed his very good form. Asked about his lifestyle, the former FC Barcelona player did not hesitate to develop this subject, explaining that he was “normal, like everyone else”.

After more than twenty years at FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi left Catalonia in the summer of 2021. Faced with financial difficulties, the Catalan club had to give up the extension of its legendary number 10. Result, the Argentinian international spun for free at the PSG. A huge blow carried out by the club of the capital which thought, at this moment, to recover a fatal weapon to go to win the Champions League. But under the jersey of PSG, Lionel Messi was only a shadow of itself for its first season.

Here is the real Messi again

Fortunately, since the resumption, the former player of the FC Barcelona has returned to its best level. Another scorer on Wednesday against Benfica Lisbon, Lionel Messi has more than decent statistics with eight goals and eight assists in all competitions. A great start to the season that delights the PSG who will try to extend it from 2023. Less than two months from a World Cup which should be his last, Lionel Messi confided more for Star +, especially on his lifestyle.

