Football – PSG

PSG: This summer, Lionel Messi made a strike in Paris

Posted on August 12, 2022 at 07:00 by Thomas Bourseau



Appointed PSG coach on July 4, Christophe Galtier was able to see Lionel Messi’s comeback up close after a complicated first season. And according to the new Parisian coach, Messi is simply an example to follow in view of his investment. Just that.

Christopher Galtier knew what to expect when taking the reins of the team from PSG with regard to Lionel Messi. And yet, according to various media throughout the preparation of the Paris Saint Germain, the new coach of PSG would have been impressed by Lionel Messi, Keylor Navas as well as Thilo Kehrer. After a double scored against Clermont last Saturday (5-0) on the occasion of the first day of the championship, including one returned, Messi set the tone for the rest of the season and punctuated a quality preparation.

“He is the example to follow”

Passing through a press conference on Thursday as part of the reception of Montpellier Saturday at the Parc des Princes, Christopher Galtier has been full of praise for the attitude and investment of Lionel Messi since his appointment as coach on July 4th. “He represents the example to follow in his investment. He won it all. He had individual distinctions, but he is not satisfied. I find him fulfilled. When Leo smiles, the team smiles. In training, it’s the same, he is loved and admired by his partners. . confided Galtier in remarks reported by RMC Sports.

One year from the end of his contract, Messi has not decided anything for his future

As was once again pointed out by the journalist Guillem Balague on Wednesday, Lionel Messi will not make any decision about his future before the end of the World Cup next December, his contract running until June 2023 at the PSG. And this, although the Paris Holy–German has already offered a contract extension for one year.