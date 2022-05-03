PSG: Top start for the transfer of Neymar!

Sadly disappointing at PSG, Neymar could leave the Parisian club this summer. And the suitors seem to be jostling at the gate to try to recover the 30-year-old Brazilian star…

Neymar at PSG is a story that has lasted for five years.

Five seasons littered with ups and downs. With, it must be said, many more disappointing moments…

The Brazilian star, recruited in 2017 to allow Paris to take a step forward in the Champions League, did not meet expectations. If PSG managed to reach the final during the 2019-2020 financial year, the rest is just a succession of failures. Between repeated injuries and disappointing performances, Neymar sees his future darken in the capital. To the point of considering a departure this summer? For Paris, the answer is yes, the door is open.

90 million and it’s good?

The information is communicated by the media Todofichajes*. She indicates that PSG have set the price for Neymar’s departure this summer. If a club wants to afford it, you have to pay 90 million euros. At this rate, no one in Doha will oppose his departure. At 30, Neymar no longer embodies the future of the club, clearly more focused on Kylian Mbappé. But who is ready to invest so much money for a disappointing player who is nearing the end of his career? Surprisingly, many clubs…

In England, especially. Manchester United are said to be very interested in Neymar’s profile. The Mancunian club could lose Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected in Major League Soccer. To replace the Portuguese star, the Brazilian would be perfect to play the role of new muse. Still in the Premier League, Arsenal would like to join the dance. The Gunners are not at all used to this type of recruitment but to give the club a little ambition, and try a big blow, Arsenal could try.

Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏🏽❤️⚽️https://t.co/FCSBrBpI1L#trill @triller — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) April 29, 2022

Back to Brazil?

A final track exists. But it seems difficult to achieve. That of a return to Brazil, where Neymar is a living god. Santos has been making foot calls recently to bring back the child prodigy. For the operation to be possible, an extraordinary financial package is required. Not impossible but difficult to achieve. Listening, Paris presents itself in front of the summer transfer window with the desire to turn the page on Neymar. Hoping to recover part of the amount invested. As a reminder, PSG spent 222 million euros on Neymar, the biggest transfer in history.

