PSG – Troyes: At what time and on which channel to watch the match?

PSG – Troyes: at what time and on which channel is the match broadcast?

For its penultimate meeting of the season at the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain will host Troyes tomorrow evening. The match will be broadcast live and exclusively on Prime Video, via the Pass Ligue 1 channel.

PSG – Troyes: odds and predictions for the match

If the Parisians, already champions of France, have no more stakes to defend, this match remains important for ESTAC. Les Troyens, 14th in the standings, are on track to keep their place in the top flight next season, with a five-point lead over the relegated 1st, AS Saint-Étienne. Adil Rami’s teammates intend to officially validate their maintenance as soon as possible, and this requires a feat at the Parc des Princes. The task will be difficult against Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and others. The odds: PSG victory (1.10) – draw (7.25) – Troyes victory (13.80). Do you want to bet on the match? Take advantage of bookmakers’ welcome offers.

The probable compositions of PSG – Troyes

PSG: Donnarumma – Marquinhos (cap.), S. Ramos, Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti, Gueye, N. Mendes – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar Jr.

Troyes: Moulin – I.Kaboré, Biancone, Palmer-Brown, Y.Koné, A.Conté (or Chavalerin) – Ripart, Kouamé, Tardieu (cap.), Chavalerin (or M.Baldé) – Ugbo.

See you this Sunday, May 8 at 8:45 p.m. on Prime Video, to follow the PSG – Troyes match live.