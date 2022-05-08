PSG / Troyes – Kylian Mbappé under threat – Canal Supporters PSG 24-7

This Sunday evening, at the end of the 36th day of League 1the PSG welcomes theESTAC Troyes in his lair of Princes Park. Already champions of France, the Rouge et Bleu will try to glean a success by offering a quality show to their supporters against an opponent who is still playing his skin in the hexagonal elite. A match which will be the penultimate Princes Park for the Parisians in this 2021-2022 season and which could well be the last for a certain Kylian Mbappe.

Indeed, during this reception of the promoted Trojan, Kylian Mbappe should pay particular attention. Because yes, in the event of a yellow card, number 7 will be suspended for the very last meeting of the men of Mauricio Pochettinoon May 21, against the FC Metz for accumulating yellow cards (3 in less than 10 matches). The opposition to the Montpellier HSC counting for the 37th day of League 1 being a trip, he will thus play this Sunday evening his last match of the season, and why not his adventure in Rouge et Bleu if he decides not to initial a new lease, in the Ile-de-France enclosure in the event of a warning. Another player from PSG is also under threat, Marco Verratti. For its part, Neymar Jr is itself already suspended in front of the MHSC for the same reason.