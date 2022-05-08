PSG – Troyes: Lionel Messi is there

More fear than harm. If he did not participate in the last training session with his partners on Saturday, Lionel Messi will be there tonight at the Parc des Princes (8:45 p.m.), to face Troyes on the occasion of the 36th day of Ligue 1. Victim of para-costal pain, the Pulga had trained alone, with a staff member, on Saturday morning, contenting themselves with a light jog and a few skill exercises in front of goal. This work away from the group had cast doubt on his participation in the match against Estac.

But the promoted will see the former Barcelona. The Argentinian, who had not yet joined Paris when PSG launched the season on August 7 on the lawn of the Aube stadium (2-1), is, in fact, part of the group summoned by Mauricio Pochettino . After missing the trip to Angers on April 20, Messi should therefore be able to hold his place in the MNM, alongside Neymar and Mbappé.

The PSG coach, who has invited a group of 23 players, will therefore be able to renew his preferential team which he has lined up for three games in a 3-4-3 scheme. He could opt for a tenure of Donnarumma in goal, a defensive trio made up of Marquinhos, Ramos and Kimpembe, a midfield where Hakimi and Mendes would play the pistons alongside Verratti and Gueye and an attack led by the indestructible members of the MNM.

While the group is expanded by the presence of Titis Lavallée, Bitshiabu, Michut and Simons, it is, on the other hand, orphaned by Draxler, Icardi and Paredes, still injured, and Dagba, Diallo and Dina-Ebimbe, not summoned.