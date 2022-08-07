Football – PSG

PSG: Victim of Lionel Messi, he drops a punchline

Posted on August 7, 2022



This Saturday evening, Paris-Saint-Germain moved to the Clermont lawn as part of the 1st day of Ligue 1. And the men of Christophe Galtier (5-0), won largely thanks to a great Lionel Messi. Moreover, Pascal Gastien – the Clermont coach – was full of praise for the PSG star after the meeting.

Victorious 5-0 at Clermont this Saturday evening, Paris Saint Germain could count on a duo Messi-Neymar in fire. The tandem was involved in all five goals scored by the PSG. The sevenfold ball notably scored a double and delivered a decisive pass to Neymar.

A performance acclaimed by Christophe Galtier

Immediately after the meeting Christophe Galtier wanted to highlight the performance of Lionel Messi, and in particular his tactical sense. “I spoke with Leo during our stay in Japan and with the defensive sector as well to ensure that he can perform all the time. He has a very sharp, very clear tactical sense. He quickly sees where he has to put himself, the way he positions himself to play, he is in an area he likes. He likes to play with the players around him. » The coach even wanted to leave a little message about the impact of The Pulga on the whole team “When Leo smiles, the team smiles too” . For Christophe Galtier, the form of the Argentinian is also due to a very good preparation “From the moment he has made complete preparation, that he has his bearings in terms of his family life and his club, his team and his partners, there is no reason for him not to do a great season. »

“We can pay to see players like that!”

Despite the absence of Kylian Mbappe in this meeting, the offensive animation was all the same at the rendezvous side PSG. A power that could be even stronger when the French striker is associated with Lionel Messi “When he is associated with Kylian (Mbappé), we will have even more offensive power” said Christophe Galtier at a press conference right after the game.

