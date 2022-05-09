PSG vs Troyes summary of the match and summary of goals Ligu 1 | french league

With the title of Ligue 1 tied, the paris st germain he relaxed and did not pass the tie in the Princes Park against him Troyes (2-2), a team that needs to score to escape the threat of relegation.

The champion added his third tie in a row. He hasn’t won since he won the title. On this occasion, he squandered a two-goal lead achieved in twenty minutes.

First with both Marquinhos behind a center Angel Di Maria and then with a penalty converted by Neymar for a lack of Erik PalmerBrown on Kylian Mbappé. There he stopped his momentum the set of Mauricio Pochettino who left on the bench Sergio Ramos and started his trident, with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

Half an hour later, Troyes suddenly found herself in the crash due to a big mistake of Nuno Mendes who, when centering his goalkeeper, brought the ball to the feet of ike ugbowho surpassed Keylor Navas.

The tie came at the beginning of the second half. For a grab of Presnel Kimpbembe within the area. Florian Tardieu He did not fail and matched the shock. The scoreboard could have changed to either side but it did not change and Troyes achieved the point they needed while the champion completed one more day before the close of the financial year.

On the other hand, the fans, who in the previous one had only whistled for coach Pochettino, exploded against their players and fired them amid insults, shouts and whistles… There is no peace.