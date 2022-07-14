Entertainment

PSG want to extend Messi until 2024 – Foot11.com

Currently under contract with PSG until 2023, Lionel Messi was recently offered a one-season extension until June 2024. More

One more year for Leo Messi?

Last summer, to everyone’s surprise, PSG decided to recruit Lionel Messi, in the very last hours of the transfer window. After many years spent at FC Barcelona, ​​the Argentinian left Catalonia free, before committing to the colors of Paris. At 35, he then decided to sign a two-season contract in the capital, until 2023. And after a rather delicate season, the leaders want to extend it.

Brilliant, even more, in the Barça jersey, Lionel Messi encountered many difficulties in Paris. A problem of adaptation to the city, but also on the ground with performances far from being up to his immense talent. Not always very happy during his first months at PSG, the Argentinian seems much better today and intends to show the world that he is not the player of a single club. Achieving a good season in the capital is his goal and he intends to do everything to achieve it.

The Argentinian wants to wait before deciding

Lionel Messi, the Argentinian striker of PSG (Icon Sport)
Lionel Messi, the Argentinian striker of PSG (Icon Sport)

In the meantime, PSG already wants to extend its Parisian adventure. Under contract until 2023, Lionel Messi would have recently been offered a one-season extension, i.e. until June 2024. An offer which would not necessarily make him insensitive, but which he intends, for the moment, to put side. Indeed, according to information from brand, the former Barca player first wants to focus on the next World Cup with Argentina. Then comes the time to make a decision on the continuation of his football career.

Despite a complicated start, PSG is counting on Lionel Messi. To see if the Argentinian will want to continue his Parisian chapter.

