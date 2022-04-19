PSG want to hunt Lionel Messi’s bodyguards

According to information from the French press, PSG wants to fire its Argentinian players for the next summer transfer window with the exception of Lionel Messi who should continue the adventure with the Parisian club.

Precociously eliminated from the Champions League, beaten by Real Madrid in the round of 16, PSG wants to draw all the consequences from this bitter disappointment. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and the management of the Parisian club want to get rid of the mouths that are inflating the team’s finances. Several undesirable players will thus be pushed towards the exit and this could in particular be the case of Sergio Ramos.

But not only since according to the newspaper l’Equipe, the Parisian management also wants to kick out the Argentine colony of PSG. If Lionel Messi arrived last summer, should stay despite his mixed season, this is not the case for his compatriots who should pack up at the end of the season.

In the lot, we find Angel Di Maria. Having become a shadow of himself since the start of the season, the former Real Madrid player has scored only 3 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions. At the end of the contract next June, the Argentinian should not be renewed despite his wish to extend his lease with the Reds and Blues. The other player on PSG’s blacklist is Mauro Icardi.

The whimsical striker is heading straight for a departure from the French club, exasperated not only by the mediocre performances but also by the extra-sporting scandals of the Argentinian. The latest in the Ligue 1 leader’s sights is Leandro Paredes. Discarded by Mauricio Pochettino who really no longer counts on the services of his compatriot, the 27-year-old player has a chance of leaving this summer. Apparently, the era of the “almighty” Argentinian clan is coming to an end…..