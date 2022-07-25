PSG wants to extend it for an additional season – La Nouvelle Tribune

Few months ago, Argentinian wonderkid Lionel Messi joined the club from the French capital after a long stint at FC Barcelona. The news had been well received by the fans of the club who saw a new era opening up for them and perhaps a coronation to the Champions League. Unfortunately the PSG failed to clinch this title. IA few days ago, the media announced that Messi could be on the starting point. This Thursday, the press gave new information which contradicts this thesis.

Messi to PSG for another season. In any case, this is what the sports press reveals this Thursday, July 14, 2022. This is the sports media brand which gave the information relayed by many international sites. According to this media, the performance of the Argentinian Lionel Messi (who has several Golden Balls to his credit) at Paris Saint-Germain is very popular with the leaders of the club who would plan to extend his contract for an additional season. If the information is confirmed, Messi would be at PSG until 2024.

A few days ago, we announced a quarrel between Mbappé and Messi on the Neymar file. Indeed, the Spanish media Mundo Deportivo who was talking about “short circuit” asserted that there is a falling out between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé on the future of Neymar. According to this source, Messi believes that for the good of the team, Neymar should not leave while Mbappé wanted the Brazilian to leave the club. If this departure were a reality, he should be expensive for the club in the French capital since the Brazilian is still under contract with the club until at least 2026.