PSG wants to extend Lionel Messi!

Lionel Messi’s first year at Paris Saint-Germain was not entirely positive. Despite the Ligue 1 title, the team failed to win the Champions League and the Argentinian needed an adaptation phase after leaving FC Barcelona.

Beyond this situation, according to what ‘MARCA’ reports, the leaders of the Parisian club have intention to renew Messi’s contract for another season and keep him on the team until June 2024. In the coming weeks, they could offer him a first offer.

However, the Argentinian should not give his answer immediately. Everything will depend on what will happen at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will surely be a decisive moment in the career of the Pulga since it will certainly be the last World Cup of his career.

That is why Messi’s entourage won’t sit down to negotiate with PSG until the World Cup is over. For now, the Rosario native’s decision is tohonor his contract and stay in Paris until mid-2023. He is not yet thinking about a possible extension.

It remains to be seen what will become of Messi after the World Cup. A defeat of Argentina could take him away from his national team and also from the highest European competition. PSG officials know that negotiations won’t start until January 2023.

On his side, the Parisian club intends to renew it for all that Messi generates in economic termsfrom more sponsors to more jersey sales, in addition to what he can give on the pitch.