PSG wants to renew Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain have made their decision about the future of their Argentinian striker, who is in great shape at the start of the season at both club and national level.
Lionel Messi has been in full swing since the recovery. The 35-year-old Argentine striker has 6 goals and 8 assists in all competitions for PSG and has just scored four goals in two caps during the September international break with Argentina.
And while his contract expires next June and he has an optional year, the capital club would have offered the Pulga to extend for an additional year with an optional year according to information from the Padlock Ser.
If on the other side, Barça seems determined to bring him back and Leo seems closer to a departure than an extension, the 30 million euros per year offered by PSG have something to think about. Answer probably after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
