PSG wants to retain Mbappé by giving him the captaincy

PSG makes another move to convince the French attacker to stay

The PSG already traced the last strategy so that Kylian Mbappe do not leave the team at the end of this season for free, as they planned to offer him the team captaincy in the last attempt so that the French element stays in Paris.

According to the newspaper L’Equipethe Parisian leadership seriously considered giving the badge of command to Mbappe and thus convince him to renew his contract with the team, since the rumors of his departure in the summer market are getting stronger.

In addition, this would be added to the two-year contract and 100 million euros that the club would offer him to make him the highest paid player in the entire squad, even above Neymar and Leo Messi.

Meanwhile, various European newspapers pointed out that the French leadership is not happy with the performance shown by Marquinhos, current captain of the PSGbefore him Real Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA champions league.

Due to this they seek to keep another element of experience and make him the leader of the locker room, and who better than Mbappe to take his teammates to a new campaign to fight for Ligue 1 and ‘Orejona’.

Kylian Mbappe could leave PSG at the end of this season; Real Madrid is emerging as the strongest option. Getty

Kylian Mbappe He has already served as captain of the PSG so far this season when in the French league in the first round game against Nantesreceived the badge from Marco Verratti when leaving the field.

On the other hand, the Real Madrid is the team that is most attentive to the movements and decisions of the French attacker, since it is not a secret that Florentino Perezowner of the team, has already contacted him and let him know that he wants him to arrive in the Spanish capital.

The offer of meringues is one of the most attractive for Mbappewho has the desire to be champion of the Champions Leaguesomething that you know can happen with the white box.