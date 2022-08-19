PSG: Wayne Rooney reframes Kylian Mbappé for a gesture towards Lionel Messi

In comments reported by the Turkish media DeparSports, Wayne Rooney put Kylian Mbappé in his place, who hit Lionel Messi during a stoppage during the match against Montpellier last weekend.

Back on the lawns of Ligue 1 last weekend, during the victory of PSG against Montpellier (5-2), Kylian Mbappé did not stand out for his performance despite his goal scored in the meeting. It is rather the attitude of the player who has been talking about since this match. Indeed, the native of Bondy appeared annoyed, not to say arrogant. The French international even, during a stoppage of play, hit Lionel Messi without even turning around under the dumbfounded gaze of the Argentinian. A gesture that did not go unnoticed.

Asked about this attitude, Wayne Rooney, the legend of Manchester United, now coach of DC United, resident of MLS, was very hard towards Kylian Mbappé. ” A 22 or 23 year old who deliberately shoulders Messi… I’ve never seen such a big ego in my life. Someone remind Mbappé that Messi already had four Ballon d’Ors at his age“, launched Rooney in remarks reported by the Turkish media DeparSports.

Mbappé isolated in the PSG locker room

A situation far from trivial, since according to the Brazilian journalist of TNT Sports, Marcelo Bechler, Kylian Mbappé would be at odds with a good part of the Parisian locker room. According to this source, after his extension, the 2018 world champion expected to see the team play for him, which would have displeased several players in the group. The Bondynois would therefore have started to feel isolated from the rest of the workforce. The images of the French international against Montpellier last weekend (stopping play when the ball was not passed to him or moving away from his teammates during the cool break) confirm this trend.

On the other hand, for the past few days, the tension has been palpable between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, the latter having even liked a publication which criticized his French teammate. Mbappé didn’t object to a potential sale of Neymar, which didn’t sit well with the Brazilian. A first big test for the new PSG coach Christophe Galtier, who must now learn to manage the egos of his stars.

