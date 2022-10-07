PSG: “We found the great Messi”, appreciates Blaise Matuidi

Very elegant in a dark suit, Blaise Matuidi motto with Marcel Desailly. The former Parisian is present, this Friday in Paris, on the 1st floor of the Eiffel Tower, within the framework of the presentation of the original Trophy of the World Cup, an operation initiated by Coca Cola, historical sponsor of Fifa. Without a club after the termination of his contract with Inter Miami in the winter of 2022, he has not yet decided on his future. “I’m still deep in thought,” he says. Lots of things go through my head. I continue to feel like a player again. I live the moment with family. I am fulfilled. I’ve been thinking about the future for a while now. No need to read coffee grounds to interpret, more or less, these remarks. His long and fruitful career started with Troyes, in L 2 on November 23, 2004, is coming to an end.

Asked about PSG, where he played from 2011 to 2017, he spoke about the club’s chances on the scale of the old continent. “Is this the right year to go all the way? he asks in the preamble. They have the squad for anyway with world class players in every sector. But the Champions League is never easy. A new element is to be taken into account this year: the post-World Cup, scheduled for winter. In what state will the international players return, especially on a mental level? It is not easy, at the end of a big competition, to recover emotionally. We can judge all of this in February with the start of the knockout phase, the real justice of the peace. »

“He has taken a leap”

And Matuidi to support his reasoning by drawing on his personal experience. “I lived after 2016 when we fell in the Euro final against Portugal (1-0 ap), then after 2018 when we were crowned. When you have won, you yearn for relaxation, it’s human. “Before slipping away to meet other media obligations, the ex-lung of the Blues (84 selections) commented on the return to the fore of Lionel Messi.